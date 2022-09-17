Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 16

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 16.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Essentially, the zipper asks motorists to slow down and remain moving in both lanes.

Getting from point a to point b requires a good sense of direction and it helps to have well-moving freeways.

A Nebraska man says his car is in jail due to a homicide investigation.

One person was killed in a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

Developers want to build a five-story apartment complex near 48th and Dodge.

Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Nebraska adding EV charging stations

The money will be used to install high-powered chargers along the approximately 480 miles of designated EV corridors within Nebraska. Brent Weber reports. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

5. Federal jury sides with former OPD captain in lawsuit

She sued the city and the police chief in 2019, alleging she was wrongly passed over for deputy chief after finishing first in testing. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 12, 2022

4. Omaha gas prices continue to decline

Gas prices are still falling in Omaha from their historic high earlier this year. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 12, 2022

3. Mickey Joseph makes Husker history

2. The zipper merge

“I think complete stops are what get people frustrated, so if you can do the zipper merge properly, everyone keeps rolling, patience is kept in check, and everybody gets home safely.” Brent Weber reports. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 12, 2022

1. Scott Frost gets fired

Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, September 11, 2022

