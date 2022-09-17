Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 16
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a stolen car involved with a homicide, Scott Frost’s removal and an accident with a bow-and-arrow.
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 16.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Understanding zipper merge can save highway headaches in Metro
Essentially, the zipper asks motorists to slow down and remain moving in both lanes.
5. 6 News On Your Side: Stolen car can’t be released
A Nebraska man says his car is in jail due to a homicide investigation.
4. One killed in two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County
One person was killed in a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.
3. Plans for new development at 48th & Dodge
Developers want to build a five-story apartment complex near 48th and Dodge.
2. Scott Frost removed as head coach, interim to take over
Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.
1. Caught on camera: Dad shot with arrow
A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Nebraska adding EV charging stations
5. Federal jury sides with former OPD captain in lawsuit
4. Omaha gas prices continue to decline
3. Mickey Joseph makes Husker history
2. The zipper merge
1. Scott Frost gets fired
