Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 16

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a stolen car involved with a homicide, Scott Frost’s removal and an accident with a bow-and-arrow.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 16.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Understanding zipper merge can save highway headaches in Metro

Essentially, the zipper asks motorists to slow down and remain moving in both lanes.

Getting from point a to point b requires a good sense of direction and it helps to have well-moving freeways.

5. 6 News On Your Side: Stolen car can’t be released

A Nebraska man says his car is in jail due to a homicide investigation.

A Nebraska man says his car is in jail due to a homicide investigation. (Souce: WOWT)

4. One killed in two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County

One person was killed in a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

One person is dead from a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

3. Plans for new development at 48th & Dodge

Developers want to build a five-story apartment complex near 48th and Dodge.

There are plans to redevelop an area that runs along Omaha’s main drag.

2. Scott Frost removed as head coach, interim to take over

Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

Scott Frost is out as Nebraska's football coach

1. Caught on camera: Dad shot with arrow

A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock.

A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock. (Source: WOWT)

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
2. Former Omaha Police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief
3. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
4. Developers plan to build apartment complex near busy Omaha intersection
5. 28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
6. Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Nebraska adding EV charging stations

The money will be used to install high-powered chargers along the approximately 480 miles of designated EV corridors within Nebraska. Brent Weber reports.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

5. Federal jury sides with former OPD captain in lawsuit

She sued the city and the police chief in 2019, alleging she was wrongly passed over for deputy chief after finishing first in testing.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 12, 2022

4. Omaha gas prices continue to decline

Gas prices are still falling in Omaha from their historic high earlier this year.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 12, 2022

3. Mickey Joseph makes Husker history

2. The zipper merge

“I think complete stops are what get people frustrated, so if you can do the zipper merge properly, everyone keeps rolling, patience is kept in check, and everybody gets home safely.” Brent Weber reports.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 12, 2022

1. Scott Frost gets fired

Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, September 11, 2022
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Sept. 9
Top 6 for week ending Sept. 2
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 26
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 19
Top 6 in August 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error
Lincoln Northwest cancels remaining varsity football games this season

Latest News

OU vs Nebraska Pre game
LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska hosts No. 6 Oklahoma
A food pantry is helping college students in need
Omaha food pantry helps students in need
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Early storms, drying this afternoon
Husker Game Day Forecast: Showers now, drying by kickoff