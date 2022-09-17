Omaha organizations participate in suicide prevention walk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September marks Suicide Prevention Month.

To help share that message, community members gathered at Stinson Park Saturday for the annual ‘Out of the Darkness Community Walk.’

Local partners, including NAMI Omaha, Boys Town National Hotline and the VA had resource tents set up, letting visitors know what they can offer as far as support.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in Nebraska, suicide is the 13th leading cause of death.

But for younger people, ages 10 to 34, it’s the second leading cause of death.

Saturday’s event aimed to let others know they’re never alone.

“If someone is worried about somebody, ask the question,” said Jennifer Sparrock, the Chair-Elect with the Nebraska Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “A lot of times people feel like I’m going to plant an idea in somebody’s mind and that’s just not true; research shows again and again. A lot of times we may be the only person who asks that question and the person who is feeling suicidal and is in a crisis is someone who can really benefit from you asking and they know someone cares,”

People also took part in the actual ‘walking’ portion of today’s event, with a 3-mile walk starting and ending at Stinson.

If you or someone you know is at risk, you can reach out to the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988.

