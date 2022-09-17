Nebraska’s August unemployment numbers slightly went up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state officials released preliminary unemployment numbers for August.

The rate sits at 2.1% and is up slightly from July’s rate by .01%.

According to the commissioner of labor, workers in the state increased by over 16,000 since last August. Private industries that saw the most growth were in the financial sector, along with mining and construction.

Similar to the Cornhusker State, Iowa’s unemployment slightly went up in August by 0.1% according to the release. The release further states the increase to 2.6% from 2.5% in July was due to 1,300 Iowans leaving the workforce and wanting to go to school.

September’s data for Nebraska will be published in late October.

