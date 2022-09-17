Nebraska’s August unemployment numbers slightly went up

Nebraska state officials released preliminary unemployment numbers for August.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state officials released preliminary unemployment numbers for August.

The rate sits at 2.1% and is up slightly from July’s rate by .01%.

According to the commissioner of labor, workers in the state increased by over 16,000 since last August. Private industries that saw the most growth were in the financial sector, along with mining and construction.

Similar to the Cornhusker State, Iowa’s unemployment slightly went up in August by 0.1% according to the release. The release further states the increase to 2.6% from 2.5% in July was due to 1,300 Iowans leaving the workforce and wanting to go to school.

September’s data for Nebraska will be published in late October.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss

Latest News

City of Bellevue considers new water park development
Emily's Friday evening forecast
Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error
Omaha Mexican-American woman earns EducationQuest scholarship