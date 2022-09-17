Nebraska DOT release data for August 2022 traffic fatalities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released data for August’s fatality toll.

It’s reported that 21 people died in traffic crashes compared to the 11 last August. According to the release, only 39 out of 136 car occupants used a seatbelt in the fatal crashes.

Here is the rest of the information from Nebraska DOT:

21 fatalities happened in 19 fatal crashes.

Eight of the 17 car occupants killed were not using seatbelts, one was using a seatbelt, and eight had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

16 of the fatalities were in rural areas.

One of the fatalities was on the interstate, 13 on other highways, and seven on local roads.

Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.

Two of the fatalities involved a train.

One of the fatalities was on an ATV.

