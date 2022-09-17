Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph hosts his first Nebraska Athletics news conference
Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts
Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Early storms, drying this afternoon
Husker Game Day Forecast: Showers now, drying by kickoff
Early storms, drying this afternoon