LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska hosts No. 6 Oklahoma
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers welcome the Sooners to Lincoln for the first time since 2009. Today’s match-up is the first game with interim head coach Mickey Joseph at the helm for Nebraska.
First Quarter
Huskers hold Oklahoma on the Sooners’ opening drive that featured a sack from linebacker Luke Reimer for a loss of four yards.
On Nebraska’s first possession, quarterback Casey Thompson connects with wide receiver Trey Palmer for a 32-yard touchdown, capping off a six-play 77-yard drive in under two minutes. Nebraska takes the early lead, 7-0.
Oklahoma responds with 61-yard touchdown run from quarterback Dillion Gabriel to knot the game at 7.
