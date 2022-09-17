LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska hosts No. 6 Oklahoma

By 6 Sports Staff reports
Sep. 17, 2022
(WOWT) - The Huskers welcome the Sooners to Lincoln for the first time since 2009. Today’s match-up is the first game with interim head coach Mickey Joseph at the helm for Nebraska.

First Quarter

Huskers hold Oklahoma on the Sooners’ opening drive that featured a sack from linebacker Luke Reimer for a loss of four yards.

On Nebraska’s first possession, quarterback Casey Thompson connects with wide receiver Trey Palmer for a 32-yard touchdown, capping off a six-play 77-yard drive in under two minutes. Nebraska takes the early lead, 7-0.

Oklahoma responds with 61-yard touchdown run from quarterback Dillion Gabriel to knot the game at 7. Later in the first, Sooners knocking on the door Gabriel tosses a 25-yard TD pass to receiver Jalil Farooq. OU goes ahead 14-7.

