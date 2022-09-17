Lincoln Northwest cancels remaining varsity football games this season

Several players of Lincoln Northwest were already sidelined due to injuries.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new high school in Lincoln is now canceling the remaining games for its varsity football team.

Several players of Lincoln Northwest were already sidelined due to injuries and the district wasn’t sure when the team might be able to return to full strength.

After forfeiting Friday’s game, Lincoln Public Schools posted the announcement online citing safety concerns as the reason for the decision.

Northwest will still compete at the freshmen, reserve, and junior varsity levels this fall.

