Lincoln Northwest cancels remaining varsity football games this season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new high school in Lincoln is now canceling the remaining games for its varsity football team.

Several players of Lincoln Northwest were already sidelined due to injuries and the district wasn’t sure when the team might be able to return to full strength.

After forfeiting Friday’s game, Lincoln Public Schools posted the announcement online citing safety concerns as the reason for the decision.

A decision has been made to cancel the remaining @LNWAthletics varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. They will still compete in freshmen, reserve & junior varsity level games this fall. https://t.co/FOhrMTX6dx pic.twitter.com/cz3Zab4ui9 — LPS Athletics & Activities (@LPSAthletics) September 16, 2022

Northwest will still compete at the freshmen, reserve, and junior varsity levels this fall.

