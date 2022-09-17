Husker Game Day Forecast: Showers now, drying by kickoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you are headed out to Lincoln today, there will be some showers lingering through mid-morning. It is looking a little soggy for tailgating, so the rain gear will be a good idea. However, it will not last all day! Showers should be pushing out of Lincoln by 10am, with dry weather expected by kickoff. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler thanks to the rain, starting off in the 70s. Some sunshine should mix in for the afternoon warming things into the middle 80s.

Husker Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

While it won’t be quite as hot as it looked earlier, you’ll still want to have some water on hand, and the sunscreen as well as the sun returns in the afternoon. Winds may be a bit breezy, coming in out of the south at 10 to 20mph, gusting up to 30mph at times.

