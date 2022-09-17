High school football Week 4: Westside remains undefeated with a win over Millard North
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Warriors stay perfect after marching into Millard North, beating the Mustangs 35-23. Here’s the rest of the high school football action from tonight.
Gross Catholic vs. Blair
Indianola vs. Lewis Central
Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn
Boone Catholic vs. Douglas County West
Omaha Burke vs. Papio South
Bennington vs. Pius X
Plattsmouth vs. Mount Michael
Elkhorn North vs. Northwest
St. Cecilia vs. Bishop Neuman
