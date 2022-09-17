High school football Week 4: Westside remains undefeated with a win over Millard North

Westside still perfect 35-23, they won the second half by two touchdowns.
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Warriors stay perfect after marching into Millard North, beating the Mustangs 35-23. Here’s the rest of the high school football action from tonight.

Gross Catholic vs. Blair

Blair taking on Gross in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Indianola vs. Lewis Central

These two teams meeting for the first time since the Titans knocked the Indians out of the playoffs last year.

Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn

Moving to western Douglas County, Skutt Catholic and Elkhorn.

Boone Catholic vs. Douglas County West

The Falcons looking for some payback from last year.

Omaha Burke vs. Papio South

Omaha Burke is on the road at Papio South.

Bennington vs. Pius X

35-0, the Badgers win it.

Plattsmouth vs. Mount Michael

Elkhorn North vs. Northwest

St. Cecilia vs. Bishop Neuman

