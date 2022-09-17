Golf outing honors fallen marine from Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, 144 golfers honored a fallen marine from the metro area.

Corporal Daegan Page died serving his country just over a year ago at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

“Just knowing that everybody’s showing up and giving because of their love of Daegan and because of the love of all of our families and Daegan’s families, it’s just amazing,” said his mom, Wendy Adelson.

He along with 12 other service members who died alongside him were honored.

Christopher Reynoso was at the golf outing. He’s also a marine, Daegan’s best friend and former roommate. Reynoso carried Daegan’s ashes for his funeral.

“They sacrificed a life for the well-being of others,” Reynoso said. “That’s what we do in the Marine Corps. That’s what we do. I’m a man of my word, so it means a lot that I’m here for him all the time. I know he’d do the same if I was in his situation.”

Chris and other marines were at the outing. The event featured a silent auction and parachute jumpers carrying the American flag.

Daegan’s dad was also at the event.

“One of the things that’s really big to us is how do we support those veterans with mental health? How do we support them with transitioning out of the military?” said his dad, Greg.

That’s why proceeds from this event will benefit the Corporal Daegan Page Foundation. It’s a nonprofit that helps support veterans but also things important to Daegan, like dogs, boy scouts, and hockey.

“It would be great if this was something we got together to do once a year,” said his mom.

“I plan on doing this for the rest of my life,” said Reynoso. “As long as this keeps happening, I’ll be here. And even if it’s a basketball tournament. A hockey tournament, I don’t know how to skate, but if they want me to do hockey, I’ll do hockey as well.”

Hockey was one of the things Daegan loved. But this golf outing is something Daegan’s parents hopes happens every year.

Sunday, 150 more golfers will support the family and foundation. That means nearly 300 total golfers for the inaugural Corporal Daegan Page event.

