Fontenelle Forest’s Acorn Acres to close for renovations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular play area in an Omaha forest will undergo some major renovations.

Starting Monday, Sept. 19, the Acorn Acres child’s play area in Fontenelle Forest will close.

Fontenelle Forest says the one-acre play area will be closed for several months for the renovations. Organizers say Acorn Acres will be a “completely reimagined, nature-inspired playscape for children and families to engage with the outdoors.”

Acorn Acres will reopen in mid-2023 when the renovation is complete.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to reinvent this space,” said Matt Darling, Executive Director of Fontenelle Forest. “Our goal is to offer new and engaging ways for parents to spend time with their kids in nature, have fun while also learning about the natural world, and maybe even get a bit dirty.”

According to Fontenelle Forest, the reimagined space will incorporate a nature-inspired experience. Instead of having conventional playground equipment, Acorn Acres will have trees, rocks, logs and other nature-inspired objects for children to have experiences with.

Organizers say it will be a different experience compared to a regular play area.

“It’s important to note this will not be a playground or splash pad,” Darling added. “It is essential for Acorn Acres to remain a complimentary experience to walking through the Forest itself. Additionally, inclusivity is a big focus for this project - we want children of all ages and abilities be able to explore Acorn Acres with their families and experience the outdoors in whatever way works for them.”

During the renovation, Fontenelle Forest recommends families try out Habitat Hollow - an indoor, nature-based area for children.

