Federal court sentences Omaha man for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Paul Piskorski, 53, of Omaha was sentenced Monday by Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to five years for possessing child pornography. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials say Piskorski uploaded a picture on Bing’s search in May 2018. A search warrant was conducted at his home in September 2019 and it’s reported agents found about 300 pictures of child porn saved on his computer including the picture uploaded to Bing.

Mayra Rendon, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to over 17 years for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. In an investigation with the DEA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with help from Omaha police and Utah State Patrol, officials say Rendon is responsible for the distribution meth and fentanyl in the area of Omaha and Council Bluffs with co-conspirators from August 2021 to November 2021. According to the release, with co-conspirators, she sold 3,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent. Agents seized over 20 pounds of fentanyl and 25 pounds of meth in the overall investigation.

Bion A. Flint, 44, of Omaha was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 10 months for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Flint will also need to pay $45,833 in restitution. The Department of Justice says Flint submitted applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and allegedly used false tax documents that misrepresented his income as a sole proprietor. He and a co-conspirator allegedly used the false documents to be approved for loans totaling $82,563. Flint received $40,833.

