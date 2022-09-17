David’s Morning Forecast - Early storms, drying this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms developed early this morning bring spotty heavy downpours to the area. While not everyone saw the heavy rain, a few spots picked up over an inch of rainfall along with quite a bit of lightning and thunder. Scattered showers and storms will likely stick with us through mid-morning, but should be clearing off to the east by 10 or 11am at the latest. Clouds may linger into the early afternoon, but we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will be slow to warm at first, but should jump into the low and middle 80s by the afternoon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

If you are headed out to Lincoln today, there may be some showers lingering through mid-morning. The rain gear is a good idea for tailgating, but it will not stick around all day. Showers should be pushing out of Lincoln by 10am, with dry weather expected by kickoff. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler thanks to the rain, starting off in the 70s. Some sunshine should mix in for the afternoon warming things into the middle 80s. While it won’t be quite as hot as it looked earlier, you’ll still want to have some water on hand, and the sunscreen as well as the sun returns in the afternoon. Winds may be a bit breezy, coming in out of the south at 10 to 20mph, gusting up to 30mph at times.

Husker Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

I am tracking another chance for thunderstorms this evening. While storms are not a certainty, if they are able to develop a few stronger storms are possible. The best chance for storms will come after 6pm, mainly to the south and east of Omaha. Strong winds gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado will be possible if storms are able to develop. Storms should be pushing out of the area by 10 or 11pm.

Storm chance this evening (WOWT)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Sunday. We’ll start off pleasant with temperatures in the 60s, but we warm up fairly quickly for the afternoon. A light northeast breeze will keep us from getting too hot, but we’ll still be well above average with highs climbing into the middle and even upper 80s. A bit of a heat wave is on the way for early next week. By Monday we heat up into the low 90s with sunny skies. Breezy south winds and a summer-like ridge of high pressure will bring some very warm conditions by Tuesday. Temperatures appear to be headed into the middle 90s, not far from record highs. Thankfully, a fall cold front is on the way Wednesday, which will bring at least some scattered showers and storms as well as a significant drop in temperatures for the second half of next week.

Heat up through Tuesday (WOWT)

