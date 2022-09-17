David’s Evening Forecast - Severe Thunderstorm Watch this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued through Midnight for southeastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. This watch does include the Omaha metro, but I expected storms to develop just south of the I-80 corridor. Keep a close eye on the radar this evening and stay tuned for updates.

Welcomed showers and storms rumbled through the are this morning, bringing some much needed rainfall to the area. Part of the metro picking up a half-inch to inch of rainfall, with showers lingering through mid-morning. Partial sunshine returned this afternoon, but clouds helped to keep temperatures a touch cooler than expected, with much of the metro in the low 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening near and just south of I-80. Storms are most likely to develop between 6 and 8pm, and then push to the east and southeast by 10pm. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms are possible. Large hail and gusty winds would be the main risk with any strong storm that develops. Storms should be pushing out of the area by 10pm to Midnight, with clearing skies overnight.

Some low clouds may linger early on Sunday, but sunshine will return for the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s, nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Even warmer weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 94 by Tuesday afternoon. That would be just shy of a record high. A Fall cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.

