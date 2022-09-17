Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home.
Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the blaze was under control by 6:53 a.m.
The occupants of the home allegedly told fire crews they heard thunder and lightning and then could smell smoke.
The Fire Department says they located a fire near an appliance in the bedroom. The cause was determined to be accidental.
The fire caused roughly $30,000 in damages to the home.
No injuries were reported.
