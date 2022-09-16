Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday.

Officers were called to Prairie Wind elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m.

When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed her and her daughter to their vehicle. The woman sprayed the mother with pepper spray and then struck her in the head with her fists. The two struggled over the keys to the vehicle. The attacker eventually gained control and fled the parking lot in the vehicle.

The mother was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police collected security camera video of the situation. After viewing the video, police described the attacker as a fuller figured white female with possible dirty blonde hair. She was wearing a red tank top and black pants. She was last seen driving the gray 2014 Honda CRV with Nebraska plates WKD-463.

Anyone who can help police solve the crime should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.