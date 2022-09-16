Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.

Allegedly the trooper could smell marijuana from the car and started a search.

The search allegedly revealed a small amount of marijuana and 10 pounds of meth in a suitcase in the trunk of the car. Troopers also say they found a handgun in the car.

The driver was identified as Monica Morales, 31, of Mount Prospect, Illinois.

Morales was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce.

