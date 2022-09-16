Omaha teen first confirmed case of West Nile virus in Douglas County this year

By Lauren Melendez and 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed that a teenage boy has tested positive for West Nile after being bitten by a mosquito.

Health officials said the case — the county’s first this year — was confirmed Thursday and told 6 News that the teen is “hospitalized, but improving.”

DCHD said they also found two pools near marshy areas with a confirmed West Nile presence: The first location is 120th and Maple streets, the other is 11th and Grace streets north of downtown Omaha.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services states on its site that “cases of West Nile virus (WNV) occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.”

Anyone can get infected with West Nile virus, but DHHS says you can reduce your risk of contracting it by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

