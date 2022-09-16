Skydiving accident at Crete Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crete Police, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating a skydiving accident that happened Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport. Initial reports indicate there was a fatality.

Crete Police are not releasing more details until they get further along in the investigation.

