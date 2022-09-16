Skydiving accident at Crete Airport
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crete Police, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating a skydiving accident that happened Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport. Initial reports indicate there was a fatality.
Crete Police are not releasing more details until they get further along in the investigation.
Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.