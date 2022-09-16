Skydiving accident at Crete Airport

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).(Crete Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crete Police, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating a skydiving accident that happened Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport. Initial reports indicate there was a fatality.

Crete Police are not releasing more details until they get further along in the investigation.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County

Latest News

Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
Diane Sabatka-Rine and Doug Hohbein
Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash