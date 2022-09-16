Omaha community celebrates, gives history of Hispanic Heritage Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hispanic Heritage Month is observed nationally and celebrates the many contributions, diverse cultures, and history of the Latin American comminutes across the country.

It is a special time in Omaha’s Hispanic community. The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month began on the 15th of September.

There is a very significant reason why the celebration begins in the middle of September.

“We recognize the independence of a number of countries and one of them is Mexico on September 15th, the call to independence from the priest for the people of Mexico to become independent from Spain,” said Magdalena Garcia.

Magdalena Garcia is the founder and executive director of El Museo Latino. The museum celebrates the culture and traditions of Hispanic culture year-round. This year the museum has brought in two special exhibits to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Prints from the Mexican print masking who is considered the father of print masking Jose Guadalupe Posada he created all these different skeletons. These skeletons and skulls that we find images in Day of the Dead,” said Garcia.

Paintings and prints from Guatemala are also on display during Hispanic Heritage Month at the museum. Garcia says sometimes people don’t realize just how diverse the Hispanic culture really is.

“We’re very diverse and varied it’s not one thing and yes it’s Spanish one of the common things that unify us but there are differences it’s always a learning experience that people don’t understand that one word may mean something in Mexico and a different meaning in another country, Panama or Puerto Rico,” said Garcia.

Garcia says for 30 days each year all the languages and cultures come together to celebrate independence.

The special exhibits for Hispanic Heritage Month are on display at the Latino museum now until December 30th.

