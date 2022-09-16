Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates

Plan Your Derby City Weekend: June 15-17
(tcw-wave)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates.

A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law that requires birth certificates to acknowledge paternity, as well as state policy that parents listed on birth certificates are the biological parents of the child.

The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state last year on behalf of Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams, who said state officials unconstitutionally treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried, opposite-sex couples.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County

Latest News

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Skydiving accident at Crete Airport
Diane Sabatka-Rine and Doug Hohbein
Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash