Kearney scores last second touchdown to beat Bellevue West

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the final seconds of the game, Kearney shocks Bellevue West with a 69-yard touchdown from quarterback Treyven Beckman to receiver Zander Reuling to pull off the 34-35 upset.

Elsewhere in the Metro, Millard South falls at home to Gretna, 49-26, as the Dragons remain undefeated. Another undefeated team, Elkhorn South, rolled Omaha Central on the road, 49-7. Creighton Prep got back in the win column, beating Millard West, 31-7.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Valley neighbors file lawsuit against city for proposed RV park

Latest News

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph hosts his first Nebraska Athletics news conference
Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts
WOWT Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery
Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery
Johnny Rodgers
Johnny Rodgers and Greg Pruitt are great friends five decades later
New Lincoln high school forfeits game because of injuries