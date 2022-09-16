Kearney scores last second touchdown to beat Bellevue West

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the final seconds of the game, Kearney shocks Bellevue West with a 69-yard touchdown from quarterback Treyven Beckman to receiver Zander Reuling to pull off the 34-35 upset.

Elsewhere in the Metro, Millard South falls at home to Gretna, 49-26, as the Dragons remain undefeated. Another undefeated team, Elkhorn South, rolled Omaha Central on the road, 49-7. Creighton Prep got back in the win column, beating Millard West, 31-7.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.