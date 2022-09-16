Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Occasional scattered thunderstorms possible over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers will be with us through the morning hours with them gradually fizzling out around mid-morning.

The cloud cover will likely linger for the most part until around noon, when more clearing begins to take place.

This will help to push us up into the mid 80s for highs.

The weather looks very nice for Friday Night Fever games with temperatures near 80 degrees and sunshine overhead.

Once we get past midnight, scattered thunderstorms will become possible.

The better chance will be as we get closer to the morning hours and some of those could linger long enough to impact tailgating in Lincoln Saturday morning.

We will clear out for the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, more mugginess but also a decent southerly breeze.

More scattered thunderstorms will be possible after 6 PM and a storm or two could get on the stronger side.

Scattered storms remain overnight with lingering showers Sunday morning.

We clear enough to get up into the low 90s by the afternoon with a small chance for an evening storm east of the metro.

Next week starts off with more 90s, including the possibility of a record high on Tuesday.

A strong front in the middle of the week will cool us back down with a few showers and storms possible.

