Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts has announced interim heads for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Diane Sabatka-Rine has been announced as the Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She will take over after Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.

Sabatka-Rine is a Nebraska native and graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in criminal justice.

According to Ricketts, Sabatka-Rine has been with NDCS for almost 40 years and started as a correctional officer. She has been the warden of three facilities, and prior to her new appointment as interim leader, she was the chief of operations for the division of prisons, programs, administrative services, and industries.

Sabatka-Rine will take over as Interim Director on Oct. 8, 2022. She will serve the remainder of Rickett’s term.

Doug Hohbein has been announced as the Interim State Fire Marshal.

Hohbein has been with the State Fire Marshal’s Office for more than 37 years. He started out as a deputy state fire marshal in 1985 and went through multiple promotions. Hohbein has also been the Assistant State Fire Marshal for the past four years.

A Lincoln native, Hohbein graduated from Southeast Community College with a degree in fire protection technology.

Hohbein takes over as Interim State Fire Marshal on Oct. 15, 2022. He will serve the remainder of Rickett’s term.

