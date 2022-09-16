Inspector general puts together an annual report of Nebraska’s correctional system

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, the state prisons have been overcrowded and staff underpaid creating serious safety issues.

“There are things happening now that weren’t happening a year ago because they didn’t have the staff,” said Doug Koebernick.

Since 2016, Doug Koebernick as inspector general has been putting together an annual report examining the state of Nebraska corrections.

An in-depth analysis of what’s happening, good and bad, behind the razorwire for lawmakers to examine as they create policy and budgetary decisions.

Are we still overcrowded?

“Yes, we are about where we were a year ago at 150% of our design capacity. 140% was what caused the overcrowding emergency. Later this year, there will be 384 new high-security beds added to the system in Lincoln and that will get that design capacity to 137%. That’s a positive and it will create some breathing room,” said Koebernick.

The staff has also been leaving in droves creating security problems inside the concrete walls. Have employee incentives and pay increases made a difference?

“The staffing crisis has really diminished from where it was a year ago which is a positive. That’s mostly on the security side of the facilities. But on the other hand, we noticed vacancies in behavioral health and medical. So we know there’s work to be done,” said Koebernick.

Koebernick says the concern now is retaining the corrections officers and figuring out how to hire and keep behavioral health and medical workers.

For example, there are 12 of 18 clinical psychologist vacancies. If inmates don’t get mental health help while inside, as well as classes for domestic violence, anger management among other things, how will they adapt once they get out?

A legislative study is underway to examine where programming stands.

Read the full 2022 OIG Annual Report

