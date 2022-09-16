Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

(KOLO)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms.

Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.

Several of the lakes have been previously affected by blue-green algae.

Nebraska DHHS conducts weekly sampling at 54 public lakes. Samples taken this week at the five lakes show more than eight parts per billion of microcystin - the toxin released by the algae. Above eight ppb is enough for a health alert.

The lakes will continue to be monitored until the end of September.

When a health alert is issued for the lake, signs are posted that warn the public, and swimming beaches are closed.

Boating and fishing are allowed, but the public should avoid being exposed to the water. It’s also recommended to avoid swallowing the water or letting pets in the lake.

People can also still use the public lake areas for camping and other outdoor activities.

According to the CDC, blue-green algae exposure can cause several health issues.

