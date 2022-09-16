Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around rain chances Saturday

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plan for returning late night storm chances... these will be after midnight so for most, you won’t need the rain gear. Storm chances begin to increase for the Metro after 2 AM and will continue on and off through the first half of the day.

Sat 3 AM
Sat 3 AM(wowt)
Sat 9 AM
Sat 9 AM(wowt)

We’ll dry out for the afternoon. Keep the rain in mind if you’re out at the Husker game!

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

The evening brings a second round for some, so keep the umbrella close by. Evening storms may form near the Metro... but the highest chances is to the E. These bring an isolated severe threat, stay weather aware.

Sat 3 AM
Sat 3 AM(wowt)
Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

The heat peaks Monday and Tuesday ahead of our cold front with a jump to 93 Monday and 96 Tuesday, record warmth is possible Tuesday.

The next signs of fall are not here until a cold front sweeps in Wednesday afternoon... this will bring a cool down to the 70s and 60s for the middle of next week and a better shot at some soaking rain.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

