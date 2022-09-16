Election 2022: Omaha Police Officers Association endorses Bacon for Congress, Hanson for Sheriff

By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officers Association has announced several endorsements for the upcoming general election.

Representing more than 900 Omaha Police officers, the OPOA has endorsed candidates for U.S. Congress, Douglas County Sheriff, Douglas County Attorney and more.

“These candidates have demonstrated a commitment to the priorities of our membership and the public safety needs of our citizens,” said OPOA President Anthony Conner.

Endorsements are approved by a vote of OPOA members.

Some endorsements of note include:

See the full list of endorsements

