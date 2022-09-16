Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major error was created by a computer glitch and 230,000 Douglas County households will all see the mistake.

So many calls came into the Douglas County Commissioner’s Office about the postcard mix-up. They set up an answer to the question before callers could ask. It didn’t work and the office staff still got a workout.

“The information on the front of the card went to somebody’s address let’s say my address but on the back of the card that actual levy or evaluation information on what my tax rate could be the estimated tax rate, that could be for somebody who lives several blocks away,” said chief administrator, Patrick Bloomingdale.

The Douglas County clerk is in the process of trying to fix the printer’s mistake.

“By the end of the day, have a site on their website where you can go on there and look up the information that you would have been able to see on the postcard, plus we’re having the printing company effort to reprint all of them. Best case scenario, people would get those new cards, corrected cards in the mail Wednesday. The hearing is Wednesday evening,” said Bloomingdale.

That’s the day of the hearing and it’s too tight of a time frame to try to change the date.

“If we delay the hearing a week that bumps up against the September 30th statutory deadline for levies to be set so if a jurisdiction has not set its levy or is waiting to after the public hearing, that would only give them two days to get that done,” said Bloomingdale.

This is the first time these cards were sent out to the public. It became necessary when the Nebraska legislature passed a law that calls for a public hearing when a political subdivision requests an increase by more than the allowable growth percentage.

The information on the card about the meeting time and place is correct but right now even though it’s public information, people are still calling the county office upset about the mistake.

Officials say the printer will bear the cost of the reprint.

If you have questions about the postcard you received in the mail or want more information, go to the Douglas County Clerks’ website.

