City of Bellevue considers new water park development

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development.

It’s a hefty project. But right now, they’re just gauging interest, even if you don’t live in Bellevue.

“We had four full-sized pools in Bellevue. We have closed all but one. They are four million dollars apiece to build or refurbish. Instead, we are looking at taking that money and putting it into a pot and building something of significant nature and would have a regional interest and bring people to Bellevue,” said the director of Public Works, Doug Clark.

Ultimately the cost could be “in the neighborhood of $50 to $60 million dollars,” he said.

It would have a year-round pool, water park, and a connected hotel. Clark said they envision a roof that can go up and down based on the weather.

An online survey is asking people how much they’d be willing to pay to enjoy it and if they’d support a sales tax increase to help fund it.

“If this is a regional development, other people coming to Bellevue will help pay for the development through their sales tax payments.”

Sara Hall lives on Offutt Air Force Base. 6 News asked her about the proposed higher sales tax.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I think if it’s to support the community, I think it would be beneficial for everyone,” she said.

City officials said that part of the revenue brought in by this potential waterpark would go back to the city parks projects.

“We see revenues being used from the development to help pay down those bonds and some of the other monies help to maintain, beautify and enhance our park system.”

Critics point to the city’s difficulty in staffing existing pools.

But Clark said that a public-private partnership would help solve those problems. He said that full-time positions at this facility would circumvent seasonal shortages. The aquatics center would be owned at least in part by the city and managed by a private sector company. Since the project is still in its infancy stages, a location or hotel partner has not yet been established.

Sande Spicer is a grandma in Bellevue and said she’d support a year-round pool.

“I definitely would support a water park in Bellevue. I think swimming is very important for people to know how to swim,” she said.

If the people of Bellevue say they want this park and it gets approved by city council, Clark says that ground could break by 2024.

The survey originally closed Wednesday with 1,700 responses, but it reopened at the request of residents.

Clark says that once the survey closes and the study findings are completed, they’ll be presented to city council and made available to the public.

If you don’t want to miss the opportunity to share your opinion, the survey closes Monday at midnight.

