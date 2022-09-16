Bellevue house damaged by fire in basement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to the hospital, as a precaution, after a house fire in Bellevue Friday morning.

Fire crews were called out to 18th and Josephine around 9 a.m. Smoke was coming out of the front of the home and out the back door.

It’s reported the fire started in the basement and was quickly put out.

One person was inside the home at the time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

