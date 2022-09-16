Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Izabella Pesicka

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Grace Boyles
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - To start off the Lincoln Golf Classic at Holmes Park Millard North senior Izabella Pesicka double-bogeyed her first hole. Shaking it off quickly, Pesicka birdied the next hole and four more after that.

”I stayed calm. I usually don’t stay calm. But it was just different. I don’t know. I was just calm and relaxed. And hit balls straight,” said Pesicka.

”You know that’s something we talk about a lot is the mental side and trying to stay positive and just trying to stay even keel. And not get too high when you do something good and definitely not get too low when you don something bad. So I’m watching her bounce back from just double-bogey on her first hole and that’s really the only mistake she made all day,” said Millard North head girls golf coach Erice Welte.

Pesicka was the only golfer to break par, shooting 1-under-73 and finishing two strokes ahead of the two-time defending Class A Champion. The senior’s performance landed her in fifth in the NSAA’s individual rankings and helped the Mustangs to a second place finish in the strongest field the team has faced so far this season.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Valley neighbors file lawsuit against city for proposed RV park

Latest News

High school football
Kearney scores last second touchdown to beat Bellevue West
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph hosts his first Nebraska Athletics news conference
Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts
WOWT Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery
Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery
Johnny Rodgers
Johnny Rodgers and Greg Pruitt are great friends five decades later