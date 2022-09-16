Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Izabella Pesicka

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - To start off the Lincoln Golf Classic at Holmes Park Millard North senior Izabella Pesicka double-bogeyed her first hole. Shaking it off quickly, Pesicka birdied the next hole and four more after that.

”I stayed calm. I usually don’t stay calm. But it was just different. I don’t know. I was just calm and relaxed. And hit balls straight,” said Pesicka.

”You know that’s something we talk about a lot is the mental side and trying to stay positive and just trying to stay even keel. And not get too high when you do something good and definitely not get too low when you don something bad. So I’m watching her bounce back from just double-bogey on her first hole and that’s really the only mistake she made all day,” said Millard North head girls golf coach Erice Welte.

Pesicka was the only golfer to break par, shooting 1-under-73 and finishing two strokes ahead of the two-time defending Class A Champion. The senior’s performance landed her in fifth in the NSAA’s individual rankings and helped the Mustangs to a second place finish in the strongest field the team has faced so far this season.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.