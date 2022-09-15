Twins recover from knee surgery, together

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside High School seniors Audrey and Griffin Behrens were already close as twins, but one specific injury brought them closer.

“Me and my brother, we’ve always been so close even when growing up, so knowing that he just had a knee injury — and I knew it was my knee instantly — that’s the first person I wanted to see, the first person I wanted to talk to,” Audrey said.

Their freshman year, Griffin had a severe knee dislocation during a wrestling match.

“I went down, and I didn’t know what was happening. And I just screamed really loud… All I know is that I couldn’t feel my foot at all. So they took me up. They were walking me down to the trainers. My coach asked me if I can put some weight on it, so I took two steps, and it re-dislocated in,” Griffin said.

A year later, Audrey also suffered a knee injury during a volleyball match.

“Roughly five points in, I went up to try to save a ball from going over, and I just landed on my knee. And it popped and gave out,” she said.

Together, they had the unique opportunity to rehab side-by-side.

“We’d usually go through four or five exercises throughout the span of the day,” Audrey said.

Scientific studies highlight the importance of social support for better recovery.

6 News spoke with the twins’ doctor, who performed both of their surgeries, about how having a team improves outcomes following surgery.

“Having that support system is really important because, one, it validates that this is normal, and it’s OK that you’re struggling with this. But two, we have a team of people around that are going to help you,” said Dr. Matthew Tao, Nebraska Medicine orthopedic surgeon.

“The front end with Grif, Audrey was really just a steady presence for him. And then when her injury happened, it was obviously really hard to go through it herself. Grif was the first one there to be, like, ‘Look I’ve been through this. We’re going to be fine,’ ” Dr. Tao said.

“I just had a great support group through it all, and it gave me a bunch of hope. And it just kept me going,” Griffin said.

“Having him be by my side in the whole process just really made everything so much smoother,” Audrey said.

Both are now back in their respective sport, representing Westside High and rooting for each other.

Audrey also passed along a good post-recovery reminder: “You never know your limits until you’re pushed through them.”

