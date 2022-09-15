Sheriff’s office: Crews respond to reported explosion in Breda, IA

Multiple crews have been reported to be on the scene of an explosion at the Breda Golf Course...
Multiple crews have been reported to be on the scene of an explosion at the Breda Golf Course in Carroll County, Iowa.(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say crews are responding to a reported explosion at a northwest, Iowa golf course.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion was reported at the Breda Golf Course. The town of Breda is located several miles northwest of Carroll.

The sheriff’s office says multiple crews are responding to the report. No word yet on any injuries or what caused the explosion.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

