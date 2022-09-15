Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & breezy with several storm chances through the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer temps in the 60s are what will greet you out the door on another quiet morning for us all. It will be another warm and breezy one with lower dew points today. Highs in the upper 80s will feel warm by September standards and the south wind gusting 25-30 mph will keep the air moving.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Wind gusts today
Wind gusts today(WOWT)

Later on tonight after 10pm there is the threat of a few showers and storms moving through with some of those lasting into Friday morning. Unfortunately nothing more than some isolated downpours will be possible from these as they pass through so it won’t be much rain that is all too helpful.

Storm Chances Friday
Storm Chances Friday(WOWT)

More storm chances are in the forecast very late Friday overnight into Saturday morning as well. That could bring a small chance of a storm to the area during the early part of the game in Lincoln too.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Overall expect warmer than average, mostly dry days between the spotty rounds of showers and storms into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Residents around Zorinsky Lake concerned over plan to remove 50 trees
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court

Latest News

Getting hotter
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Staying hot with on and off storm chances
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Near 90° before some weekend rain chances
Record heat Monday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & warmer air continues to move in