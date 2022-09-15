Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & breezy with several storm chances through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer temps in the 60s are what will greet you out the door on another quiet morning for us all. It will be another warm and breezy one with lower dew points today. Highs in the upper 80s will feel warm by September standards and the south wind gusting 25-30 mph will keep the air moving.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Wind gusts today (WOWT)

Later on tonight after 10pm there is the threat of a few showers and storms moving through with some of those lasting into Friday morning. Unfortunately nothing more than some isolated downpours will be possible from these as they pass through so it won’t be much rain that is all too helpful.

Storm Chances Friday (WOWT)

More storm chances are in the forecast very late Friday overnight into Saturday morning as well. That could bring a small chance of a storm to the area during the early part of the game in Lincoln too.

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Overall expect warmer than average, mostly dry days between the spotty rounds of showers and storms into the weekend.

