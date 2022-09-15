Open Door Mission’s outreach center reopens after 12 weeks of remodeling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rising cost of almost everything we buy continues to take a toll on many of us. A facility reopened Thursday for thousands of people that depend on for help during difficult times.

The need is obviously great. The Timberlake Outreach Center at the Open Door Mission has been closed for 12 weeks for remodeling. It opened at 9 a.m. this morning.

Two hours later, the line is outside the building. It looks like a thrift store.

Individuals and families struggling to make ends meet can come here once every 30 days to supplement their income. Seniors can come twice a month. From toys to clothes to food, it’s about choice.

“There’s no sense in me giving you a can of corn if your family doesn’t like corn. It’s all about consumer choice. That’s respectful and dignified as well,” said Candace Gregory, Open Door Mission.

The outreach center has been closed for three months to fix the floor and the lights and the doors. For 28 years staff has had to routinely piecemeal an old tile floor back together. But no longer.

The upgrades are meant to get people through here faster than before with shopping carts with four working wheels.

“We don’t have enough volunteers. We are desperate,” said Gregory.

“Everything that I could use at my house,” said Denise Pierce.

Denise Pierce has been waiting three months to shop here.

“It’s really helping us. Everything has gone up. All the prices and taxes. This is a blessing for us. Some of us don’t get food stamps, you know. We come down here so we can get the help we need,” said Pierce.

Organizers remind everyone they don’t have to get here early, which is a point that is hard to get across.

“We have enough for everyone. We aren’t going to run out. So whether you show up at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. at the end of the day, you’ll have just as much as the other person. It’s hard when you are living in survival. It’s hard to be able to accept that,” said Gregory.

During trying times she understands it’s what many people know.

The Open Door Mission’s Outreach Center on Locust Street is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. You must have a photo ID, proof of address, and social security cards for the household.

