Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine the anxiety of discovering your nearly new car has been stolen but then the relief of a call from the police that it’s been recovered almost intact.

But instead of gratitude, an Omaha car theft victim feels frustration. Somewhere behind the locked gates of the city impound lot sits a 2022 Kia that belongs to auto theft victim Sean Yakopec who can’t see or touch it.

“Like my car is in jail and I feel like I didn’t do anything wrong for it,” said Yakopec.

Impound lot manager Reggie Johnson tells the auto theft victim why his Sportage can’t be released.

“It’s homicide and auto theft hold for Omaha police department,” said Johnson.

A murder two weeks ago at 52nd and Curtis is unsolved but detectives must believe a stolen Kia Sportage is involved because Sean can’t get his back.

“They want to use it as evidence so I don’t understand why they want to go ahead and keep the car when they can just take pictures of the car and take fingerprints and do whatever they need to and give me the car back,” said Yakopec.

Omaha police can’t reveal details of a murder investigation.

“I was in homicide for seven years,” said Officer Chris Gordon.

Officer Chris Gordon says a recovered car has to be held as evidence in a murder case often through trial.

“Losing a homicide due to a technicality by say the release of evidence or piece of property back to its rightful owner could be paramount to the outcome of a homicide investigation. Some defense attorneys will ask to see the vehicle to physically prove this was the vehicle used in the case being investigated,” said Gordon.

With a broken window and a hacked ignition, all Sean has from his 2022 Kia are the keys. So, he would like to retrieve sunglasses and a few personal items from the recovered stolen car.

“They have to do an investigation forensics prints all of that. If you go back and touch that car you’ve compromised, it,” said Johnson.

Omaha police say a recovered stolen vehicle possibly used in a homicide isn’t completely untouchable.

“It’s possible to release those smaller items but the vehicle has to stay with us,” said Gordon.

But for how long with no arrests and a trial that’s nowhere in sight?

“I put my savings into this car and I have nothing to show for it now,” said Yakopec.

Yet Sean’s car payments are still due.

While his 2022 Kia with just 10,000 miles is on hold and sits behind the locked fence at the impound lot, Sean says that even though he’s been told there’s little damage he’s been talking to his insurance company about totaling out the vehicle.

In about two weeks insurance payments for a rental car might end but Sean says his patience has already run out on the release of his Kia.

“It’s easier for my mental health to just be done with the car,” said Yakopec.

Sean Yakopec feels victimized by two crimes as his stolen car is held as evidence for an unsolved homicide investigation.

The shooting death of Alon Reed, 19, is an active investigation. Any tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect can earn up to a $2,500 dollar reward through Crimestoppers.

