Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families.

As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.

“The school was checked and there was no activity or viable threats,” an OPD spokesman said.

Officers responded to the school at about 2:45 p.m. and remained there as school was dismissed at its regular time.

“We take these matters very seriously,” the principal’s letter says. “We are working with our District Safety Office, our on-site security team and the Omaha Police Department to ensure the safety of our school environment.”

Police confirmed they are still investigating the incident.

Letter sent Omaha North High families

Good Afternoon North High Staff and Families: We wanted to let you know about a situation that occurred. Shortly before dismissal, law enforcement received notification that there was an alleged situation at North High. Officers quickly responded to the school and determined there was no situation. Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement remained on site through dismissal. They determined that the call came from an out-of-the-area number; they continue to investigate. We take these matters very seriously. We are working with our District Safety Office, our on-site security team and the Omaha Police Department to ensure the safety of our school environment. This message is being shared to ensure open communication with our families. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students in the use of good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact North High at (531) 299-2700. Thank you for your continued support of North High and Omaha Public Schools. Sincerely, Collette Nero, Ph.D. Principal

