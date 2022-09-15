Nebraska gets much needed electric charging boost

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The North American International Auto Show, better known as the Detroit Auto Show, was once considered the Super Bowl of American manufacturing, with automakers bringing out their dazzling new vehicles and futuristic concept cars.

But thanks to the electric vehicle revolution, spurred on by gas prices and environmental costs, the future is now, and for Nebraskans, things are electric, too.

Right there in the shiny showrooms, amidst the pomp and circumstance of a presidential visit, the Cornhusker state got the turbo boost they had been hoping for.

“I’m pleased to announce we’re approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own electric charging infrastructure throughout their state.”

President Joe Biden’s announcement includes approval of Nebraska’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan, sending $10.9 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funds to the state.

The money will be used to install high-powered chargers along the approximately 480 miles of designated EV corridors within Nebraska. That will solve a huge problem. The other problem is having an impact on everyone who wants to drive an electric vehicle. Automakers need some time to meet the demand.

“Three to five years is probably the goal that we’re looking at, the transition is slow.,” McMullen Ford President Scott McMullen said.

The McMullens have been selling American-made cars since 1980 in Council Bluffs, and he applauds the fed’s move. He says dealers that sell EVs may offer charging to their customers, but those opportunities are too few, and the charges are usually not enough to sustain a cross-country adventure.

“What we’re looking at is more efficient charging stations than what we presently have,” he said. “To give it a quicker charge so people can accomplish the destinations they are going to.”

His state of Iowa was not among the first 35 states approved, though their application is pending.

He said automakers like Ford and others are trying to do their part to build not only a charging infrastructure but a parallel electric car industry. That’s what will take time. He adds that manufacturers are doing their part to achieve the bigger goals facing Americans and the global economy.

“Emissions is probably the biggest thing that we’re trying to avoid,” he said while driving one of the few electric vehicles available at his dealership. “Renewable energy is another thing.”

OPPD has already championed the electric vehicle movement ahead of state owners, building charging stations in the metro and across the state, while offering incentives to buy electric. Less than 3,000 in the state own electric vehicles, a number expected to grow along with the country’s in the years ahead. More than 600,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2021.

Currently, there are only 48,000 public chargers across the U.S. according to M.I.T. They say only 6,000 of those are of the fast-charging variety. The Biden administration hopes to see 500,000, mostly fast-charging stations, in place by 2030.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.