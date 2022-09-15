LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation.

Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and one Harassment Order issued against Officer Wayne “Jarvis” Wallage.

The orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. He was immediately removed from service, however LPD tells 10/11 Now that he is currently still employed as the investigation continues. He has not been arrested.

According to an affidavit filed on Tuesday by his wife seeking that protection order, Wallage, 51, kicked in a door at their Lincoln home on Sunday, September 11th. She wasn’t home at the time but her roommate was. The affidavit goes on to show that her roommate was “scared,” with the wife then calling 911.

The affidavit also claims that his wife filed for divorce back in July and since then, Wallage has been “acting very angry/irrational” and that it was “getting worse.” It also notes that back on August 26th, he submitted an affidavit saying he was no longer living at their home. In filing for the protection order, his wife wrote “I cannot sleep at night or function during the day knowing that he will do this again unless he’s ordered not to,” and that she is “feeling overwhelmed and intimidated” and she has “no idea what he will do next.”

Moving forward, LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity. Officers had been called to the Wallage residence twice in the past on domestic-related issues.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office served Wallage with all three orders. LPD tells 10/11 Now an internal investigation into the matter.

10/11 NOW will keep you updated on this developing story.

