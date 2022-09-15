Johnny Rodgers and Greg Pruitt are great friends five decades later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The two players were involved in one of the most memorable and significant moments of the rivalry. The 1971 Rodgers punt return that Pruitt had a chance to stop where Johnny caught the ball. He was the first man down the field for the Sooners and because they were already good friends the two players were talking trash, Pruitt tried to make a statement with a hard tackle. A risky decision because Rodgers only needed to make a small move to avoid it, he did and returned it for a touchdown.

Lyell Bremser summed it up with this famous call, “Holy moly! Man, woman and child, did that put ‘em in the aisles! Johnny ‘The Jet’ Rodgers just tore ‘em loose from their shoes!”

Rodgers went on to win the Heisman Trophy the next year, Pruitt finished second that year.

More than 50 years after that play Pruitt supports the Jet Award, he made an appearance in Omaha this year for the annual banquet.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.