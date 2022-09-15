Iowa law enforcement investigating death in Norwalk

NORWALK, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a death reported in the 600 block of Knoll Drive in Norwalk, Iowa.

Officials said the report about a potential stabbing came in at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. Norwalk police said they found a woman dead in an apartment.

Police later arrested a man on unrelated charges.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting Norwalk police with the investigation. Police said the death is being treated as suspicious.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.