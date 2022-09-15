Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there’s no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions.

A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state’s constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month.

Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversing a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

