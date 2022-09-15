Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off storm chances starting Thursday night

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry and gusty day storm chances will return Thursday night and continue on and off into the weekend mainly geared toward the nighttime and early morning hours.

On Thursday, after 9 PM, storms move in from the W. Initially a few of these storms W of the Metro may be on the stronger side with hail and gusty winds.

Severe risk west
Severe risk west(wowt)

Storm chances move into the Metro after midnight and will be best before sunrise on Friday. A few showers may linger through the morning commute.

Thursday night/Friday AM rain
Thursday night/Friday AM rain(wowt)

We’ll dry our Friday afternoon and warm to the mid 80s under clearing skies. Plan for returning nighttime storm chances... these will be after midnight so for most you won’t need the rain gear.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Storms linger into the first half of Saturday, keep this in mind if you’re out at the Husker game! We’ll clear from there with another round possible Saturday evening into early Sunday.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

The heat peaks Monday and Tuesday ahead of our cold front with a jump to 93 Monday and 96 Tuesday, record warmth is possible Tuesday.

The next signs of fall are not here until a cold front sweeps in Wednesday afternoon... this will bring a cool down to the 60s for the middle of next week and a better shot at some soaking rain.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Residents around Zorinsky Lake concerned over plan to remove 50 trees

Latest News

Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & breezy with several storm chances through the weekend
Getting hotter
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Staying hot with on and off storm chances
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Near 90° before some weekend rain chances
Record heat Monday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week