Teen with autism reported missing in Council Bluffs found safe

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs police reported a missing 15-year-old Wednesday night.

The teen was last seen going north on Marshall Avenue and a witness told police they saw him running north on Delong Ave according to the release.

Officials say he has a speech impediment and is a high-functioning person with autism.

