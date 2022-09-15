Blue Bell releases new fall flavor Salted Caramel Brownie

Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while...
Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.(Blue Bell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gray News) – The newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is here just in time for fall.

The company says to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The new flavor has chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Residents around Zorinsky Lake concerned over plan to remove 50 trees

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
FILE - A Patagonia store in Pittsburgh is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks