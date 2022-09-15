Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday

(KNEP)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said there will likely be thousands more people coming to Lincoln on Nebraska’s highways. Troopers will start patrols around 8 a.m. with heavy traffic expected up until game time.

“We are expecting heavy pregame traffic due to out of town fans arriving at the same time as everyone else,” NSP Sergeant Sean Velte said. “We are partnering with our local agencies as usual to filter traffic downtown in a safe and efficient manner. Plan ahead, leave early, expect delays expect to come across slow to even stopped traffic.”

NSP received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the upcoming game. It will give them the ability to staff more troopers on the roadway to and from the game.

“What we will do is scatter throughout the interstate to be able to respond to accidents or calls for service as they arise,” Velte said. “We’re going to have our guys in place by 8 a.m. because I foresee heavy traffic already at 8 or 8:30 in the morning. With a big game like this we expect thousands and thousands of people trying to get to the same location in a safe way.”

The biggest advice from troopers is to plan ahead and anticipate standstill traffic as it get closer to game time. NSP recommends using Highway 6 or Highway 77 as alternate routes into Lincoln.

As for getting into the stadium, University staff said 20 to 30 minutes before kickoff is going to be the busiest time. If you’re planning on making it into the stadium for the tunnel walk, make sure to plan ahead. Staff also remind fans to be familiar with the clear bag policy and use the gate assigned on your ticket.

The Nebraska 511 Traveler System is a useful gameday resource if you’re coming from outside of the Lincoln area. It will give the latest traffic updates on Nebraska’s highway system and the best routes to make it into the Capital City.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
Residents around Zorinsky Lake concerned over plan to remove 50 trees

Latest News

Gov. Pete Ricketts held a news conference Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, to remind Nebraskans to...
Nebraska officials review state’s new property tax relief package
Douglas County officials to begin hearing public comment on mental health facility
This photo shows the golf shed that was destroyed Thursday in Breda, Iowa.
No injuries reported after fire crews sent to Breda, IA golf course
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban
Gov. Pete Ricketts held a news conference Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, to remind Nebraskans to...
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts talks about tax relief for Nebraskans