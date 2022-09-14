Wildfire burning in Nebraska Panhandle

2,000 acres have burned in Banner County with zero percent containment.
A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Firefighters are once again battling a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle.

All mutual aid were called in the area of County Road 61 in Banner County to assist in a large wildfire around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

About 15-16 volunteer fire departments and 50-60 personnel are assisting in the operation, according to Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman.

An estimated 2,000 acres has been burned so far, with zero percent containment.

This is still a developing story and we will have more details as they come in.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph, Huskers' Interim Head Football Coach
‘It’s bigger than me’: Huskers interim head coach holds first news conference
Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Former Omaha Police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Neighbors conflicted following city’s announcement to revitalize South Omaha’s Mandan Park
Understanding zipper merge can save highway headaches in Metro

Latest News

Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Threat of rail strike hangs over Nebraska farmers
Residents around Zorinsky Lake concerned over plan to remove 50 trees