Wichita decriminalizes marijuana possession, fentanyl strips

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The Wichita City Council has voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips.

The vote on Tuesday means possession of marijuana cases or fentanyl test strips would no longer be filed in Wichita municipal courts. It would be up to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office to file charges in those cases.

The move would eliminate between 750 and 850 marijuana possession prosecutions in the city’s courts.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett took no position before the vote but said his office does not have the resources to handle that many more cases.

Marijuana remains illegal in Kansas and at the federal level.

